X NAVY SEAL is blowing the whistle now! Are you prepared for feast or famine?

It’s time to stop worshipping PROGRAMMED ENTERTAINMENT and get ready to SURVIVE. We’re in the END TIMES and AMERICA IS BEING DESTROYED FROM WITHIN NOW.

Fortunately, some of humanity is now WAKING UP even though the hour is rally late now. When people go hungry for 3 or more days they go nuts! He or she doesn’t care if you’re a relative or friend. A STARVING PERSON will kill anyone in their way who has food and other survival items.

We’re already seeing mass stealing in America now with food items. Imagine what will happen when CIVIL WAR begins? No one living has experienced MASS STARVATION in America in. my 77 years ov living. It’s coming because the bible is WARNING is about it.

BE PREPARED TO LIVE OR DIE IN THE COMING MONTHS~!

Please send this URGENT WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. The clock is ticking and are you ready for HELL ON EARTH.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…