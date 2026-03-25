SATANIC FREEMASONRY was created by the ZIONIST FAKE JEWS who had JESUS CRUCIFIED.

The real JEWS do not believe in DEMONIC FREEMASONRY. The FAKE JEWS believe in LUCIFER/SATAN! They take their orders from alien demons who in turn control the trillionare secret families of the world.

Did you know all police & fire departments are saturated with FREEMASONS? Did you know virtually all politicians are freemasons including donald trump? How about all sports, the music industry and movie industry? All of them shove their freemason symbols down our throats now.

Remember President Kennedy’s SECRET SOCIETY SPEECH he made right before our fascist government blew his head off!

I refused to become a DEMONIC FREEMASON and that’s why I never became a famous photographer or writer.

The fake jews control trump and the rest of America’s traitor government and always have. Sadly, American’s are waking up but it’s too late to do anything about it. AMERICA is now a NAZI DICTATORSHIP!

Prep-pray & get the hell out of the way. Sheer hell is coming sooner than you think!

Please send this WAKEUP call to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way warn the people.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…