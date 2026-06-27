Often times I wonder what it would have been like to have lived in the 1800’s. Even then, sad to say, humanity was pre-programmed to act and think alike. This is clearly evident in the similar clothes men and women wore back then. Through every SATANIC RESET, the population who survived were conditioned this way to keep the population in check.

The EXPOSURE OF THE TARTARIA EMPIRE NOW has made it possible to see through the veil of secrecy the DEMONIC FREEMASON ELITE have hidden for 1,000’s of years now. These vicious monsters are controlled by a DEMONIC ELITE who in turn are controlled by SATAN and his HENCHMEN and WOMAN.

The controlled population, now follow the very same end to their destruction in life as their parents and grand parents before. The worst crime of all is the few TRUTHERS like my self, they are SILENCED along the way for telling the TRUTH in this reached life.

Now that we’ve entered the END TIMES, in short order the day of redemption is soon to follow for those of us willing to speak the truth. I believe there’s coming HELL OR EARTH for humanity because he or she will not repent of their sins. They’ve been put to sleep by their lust for fading MATERIALISM.

The onld saying goes like this, “those who don’t learn from the past are doomed to repeat it.”

It’s no shock explosive EARTHQUAKES and volcanos are happening now. It’s also no shock the world’s FINANCIAL SYSTEM is being systematically destroyed now. The bible warns! When they cry peace & safety then sudden destruction explodes for these lost individuals.

It’s also no surprise DEADLY CHEMTRAILING is creating vicious tornados and flooding throughout the world now. It’s also a relief the DEADLY SINS of corrupt human beings are being constantly EXPOSED NOW!

There’s only one course of action for humanity! Repent and let the HOLY SPIRIT guide one these the endless pitfalls of this broken life.

One never knows when their LAST BREATH will be. WAKEUP!

Rick

Disabled Vitnam era veteran & truther…