THIS SUBJECT IS FAR TO IMPORTANT TO JUST FADE AWAY. NOW.

1,000’S OF JOBS ARE BEING DESTROYED BY SATANIC A-1 EACH MONTH NOW. This is another way to DESTROY AMERICAN’S NOW while the CORRUPT 50+ ILLEGALS get everything for free now. With prices exploding and retired humans not receiving cost of living to compensate for this insanity. It’s clear millions of old American’s are going to be scooped up and disappeared.If you don’t think you can’t end up in the dirty streets of America not long from now you’re a fool!!!

Instead of stupid American’s going to over priced entertainment arenas, he or she should be prepping and praying. You must have armed protection because when CIVIL WAS begins, the cops won’t be around to defend you! The people you trust the most will be the ones coming for everything you have including your life.

TRAITOR TRUMP has BETRAYED the American people now. he’s becoming a fallen god making gold statues to himself. If that’s not a lying traitor then what is? Trump has FLEECED America and thrown the citizens to the wolves now. In fact! All the politicians are corrupt as hell with their DAMN INSIDER TRADING. The same could be said of the LYING CORPORATE LEADERS who don’t give a damn about American’s as well. In fact! The INSANE CORRUPT MEGA PREACHERS qare no better.

You better to heed because what’s coming will be HELL ON EARTH in the very near future.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

\Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…