ABOVE VIDEO IS VOODOO PREACHER T.D. TAKES WHO GOT THE DEADLY COVID SHOT AND HAD A STROKE. PLAY THE ABOVE SHOCKING VIDEO AND YOU CAN SEE IT FOR YOURSELF.

You’ll also hear DOCTOR OF DEATH anthony fauci SPREAD HIS DEADLY LIES.

It amazes me how countless so called christians took this DEADLY SHOT and now they have countless medical problems and some have died as a result of their utter stupidity. My God! Doesn’t anything do real research anymore. I knew decades ago our CORRUPT POLITICIANS, the MEGA PREACHERS and UNTRUSTED CORPORATE LEDERS cannot be BELIEVED ANYMORE.

Only a fool would believe anything anyone says without checking it out to see if the things said are true or not. Hitler conned the German people and even some of them were murdered who didn’t go along with his evil agenda. Sadly, the average person is just as stupid today. He or she will march right into a FEMA DEATH CAMP when things get really evil here in America today.

HISTORY DOES REPEAT ITSELF as we shall see in the coming months. Countless braindead humans will willingly take SATANS $$$ MARK OF THE BEAST AS WELL. DON’T BE A FOOL-WAKEUP!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…