CLICK ON THE PICTURE ABOVE TO WATCH THIS SHOCKING VIDEO.

I DECIDED TO REPOST THIS VIDEO BECAUSE I’M SICK & TIRED OF STUPID PEOPLE ON THE INTERNET STILL FASLY CLAIMING SS AGENT WM GEER SHOT JFK.

ABOVE IS MORE PROOF SS AGENT WM GREER HIT THE BREAK SO THE FATAL SHOT COULD BE DELIVERED BY MAFIA SHOOTER JAMES FILES. SERIOUSLY, HOW COULD JAMES FILES CONCENTRATE ON TURNING 150 DEGREES, TO SHOOT JFK WHEN HE WAS STOPPING THE LIMO AT THE SAME TIME DAH!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know (subscribe) so he or she can discover the truth for themselves! It’s the only way to wakup humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…