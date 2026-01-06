THIS SURVIVAL STORY ABOUT SHOCKED ME!

I know I mad a video a few years ago saying Elvis is in hell. However, I’ve been doing extensive research the last few months about how Elvis helped countless human beings the world never knew about. The above MIRACLE changed my mind about Elvis.

Throughout Elvis life he read the bible as much as possible. He was a lot like me in my life. I’ve researched countless subjects along the way trying to find the real TRUTH in life for myself as well. In the end the bible came back to both Elvis and I as the one TRUE faith for humanity to have internal peace within each human being.

If any individual had a right to enter heaven it was Elvis Presley. In spite of the endless medication, the constant demands that fame & fortune and the countless affairs brought forth by Elvis. He was being crucified from within fighting the endless pressures of just being Elvis.

Believe me! All the hell I’ve been through in my life I could never have endured the insane life Elvis had to endure in his 42 years of living. The old saying goes, DON’T JUDGE ME UNTIL YOU’VE WALKED A MILE IN MY SHOES, rings true for all humanity walking this broken path of dreams all of us have to endure in this life insane life.

How many times do we look in the mirror and said , “WHO AM I REALLY?” I remember hearing Elvis say on time, “I know who Jesus is but who am I?” Elvis was a light shinning in a dark place in my opinion. His endless devotion in helping others made him the guiding light he never recognized before he died. Elvis didn’t realize he led more people to Jesus then he ever realized through unlimited kindness.

In my opinion, I believe Elvis is in heaven right now with the internal peace he tried to achieve in this broken physical life. In spite of Elvis misgivings I believe God forgave Elvis knowing the never ending pressure he’d endured in life. Jesus said, “Let him who has never sinned cast the first stone.”

Elvis knew years before he wasn’t going to live a long life. He knew how evil fame & fortune could eat a human alive without mercy. He knew there were people out to get him one way or another because Elvis clung to Jesus throughout his life in spite of SATANIC HOLLYWOOD, wanting him to worship satan as countless actors profess right now.

I think in those lonely drug induced minutes before Elvis last terrifying breath, Elvis called out to Jesus to be saved. It’s been reported by Larry Geller (Elvis hair dresser) Elvis was reading a book about Jesus & the Shroud of Turin in that last lonely night. This means Elvis was thinking about Jesus the last night before his death. The bible tells us if we ask for forgiveness of our sins, you and I will be forgiven of them and this includes Elvis.

