VIDEO PROOF OUR FACIST GOVT. CONTROLS THE DEADLY WEATHER...WAKEUP!EARTH SHAKING NEWSMay 01, 2026ShareConcerned Citizen@BGatesIsaPyscho🇺🇸 Meanwhile over Florida Playing God with the Weather as this Weather Front is completely obliterated in real time. 9:56 AM · Apr 30, 2026 · 40.9K Views47 Replies · 223 Reposts · 818 LikesCANYOU HANDLE THE TRUTH THE GOVT. RUN WEATHER MURDERS AMERICAN’S?Please send this shocking video to clip to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePrevious