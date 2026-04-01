VIDEO PROOF NO PLANES HIT THE WTC TOWERS ON 9/11, 2001EARTH SHAKING NEWSApr 01, 2026ShareJon Stewart@JonStewartILAnother angle, NO PLANE HIT THE WORLD TRADE TOWER? How many different camera shots do you people need?? #noplanes #wtc #twintowers 11:57 PM · Mar 31, 2026 · 9.12K Views35 Replies · 120 Reposts · 345 LikesPLEASE SUBSCRIBE & SEND THIS SHOCKING VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.RickDisabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePreviousNext