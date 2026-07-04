The above veterans protest was on 7/3/2026 in Philly.

I had to make a video of this because of the BEARDED DUDE FLASHING SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN. You’ll see his mis-informed spewing bull crap at the end of this video.

First of all, He demands citizens go out and vote dah! What the hell is wrong with this dude! VOTING HAS ALWAYS BEEN A RIGGED GAME. I proved it in my posts siting the JFK/NIXON RIGGED ELECTION of 1960. The CORRUPT MAFIA AND THE HIDDEN SATANIC ELITE who controlled that voting scheme. In West Virigina the MAFIA BEATUP CITIZENS AND THREATENED THEIR LIVES. Watch the amazing movie EXECUTIVE ACTION HERE:

THIS MOVIE EXPOSES THE JFK ASSASSINATION AND THE HIDDEN ELITE!

If you don’t think I have a right to expose the STUP[IDITY of this veterans protest you’re wrong! I’m a 100% disabled Vietnam era veteran!!!

BABYLON AMERICA IS GONE!!!

ALL THE CORRUPT POLITICIANS ARE BOUGHT AND PAID FOR! ALL THE CORPORATE LEADERS ARE BOUGHT AND PAID FOR! ALL THE LYING MEGA PREACHERS ARE BOUGHT AND PAID FOR! HERE’S THE CORRUPT JIMMY SWAGGART MINISTRY FOR ONE:

It’s sad this veteran’s protest is just like the 1960’s anti-war protests. Those protests saw the one’s of my generation sellout to the SATANIC NWO SATANIC ELITE CABAL. These SELLOUTS are now the MILLION & BILLIONAIRES who are screwing the rest of us now.

THERE’S ONLY ONE WAY TO TAKE BACK AMERICA AND THAT’S THROUGH CIVIL WAR! America has been captured since it’s founding 250 years ago. REAL RESEARCH CLEARLY PROVES THIS!

KISS AMERICA GOODBY BECAUSE THE ONE WORLD ORDER IS NOW IN CHARGE…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP BRAINDEAD HUMANITY NOW.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…