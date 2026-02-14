NOTICE THE INSANE BEASTIALITY EXPOSED ABOVE

The first man named Valentine, was Lupercus (The hunter). Nimrod King of Babylon, worshipper of Baal, was known as the mighty Hunter and was the Romans Lupercus. Lupercalia is a blood ritual falling on 13, 14, and 15.



Valentine's Day or Lupercalia is just another occult holyday celebrating Osiris, Ra, Moloch, Baal, Lucifer, Saturn, etc all which represent the occult esoteric mystery schools and Babylonian Mystery Religion sun worship. This is who they are, astrotheologists and today is one of their ritual Holydays.



Keep your children close as sacrifice will be taking place it started yesterday will continue today at the peak and also tomorrow. Not to mention last night was also a full moon "Snow moon"



Futhermore.... keep in mind King Nimrod built Babylon and commissioned the building of the tower of Babel to reach God and become God.



"Valentines day is currently celebrated on February 14th. In ancient Babylonian times the solstice occurred on January 6th, Nimrod’s true birthday. It was the custom of antiquity for the mother of a male child to present herself for purification on the 40th day after the day of birth.



The 40th day after January 6th is February 15th. The Lupercalia celebration began on the evening of February 14th hence our current holiday, St. Valentine’s Day. Nimrod was the original St. Valentine but he wasn’t called that during Lupercalia annual celebration.



The name Valentine originated in Rome. Valentine was also known as Saturn (Satan), and Nimrod, the Roman Babylonian god who hid from his pursuers in a secret place. The Latin word Saturn is derived from the Semitic-speaking Babylonians. It means “Be hid,” “Hide self,” “Secret,” “Conceal.” The original Semitic (Hebrew) word, from which the Latin Saturn is derived, is used 83 times in the Old Testament.



According to ancient tradition, Saturn (Nimrod) fled from his pursuers to Italy. The Apennine Mountains of Italy were anciently named the mountains of Nembrod, or Nimrod. Nimrod briefly hid out at the site where Rome was later built. The ancient name of Rome, before it was rebuilt in 753 B.C., was Saturnia, the site of Saturn’s (Nimrod’s) hiding. There he was found and slain for his crimes. Later, professing Christians in Constantine’s day made Nimrod the St. Valentine of the heathen, “A Saint of the Church,” and continued to honor him under the name of a Christian martyr.



Valentine was a common Roman name. The parents of Rome often gave this name to their children in honor of the famous man who was first called Valentine in antiquity. That famous man was Lupercus, “The Hunter” (Nimrod).

The Greeks called Lupercus, “Pan.” The Semites called Pan, “Baal,” according to “Classical Dictionaries.” Baal is often mentioned in the Bible and this was merely another name for Nimrod, “The mighty Hunter” (Genesis 10:9).



The hunter, Nimrod was the Lupercus, or wolf hunter of the Romans. And St. Valentine’s Day was originally a day set aside by the pagans in his honor. Valentine comes from the Latin word “Valentinus,” a proper name derived from the word “Valens,” meaning, “To be strong,” as illustrated in the Webster’s Unabridged Dictionary. It means strong, powerful, mighty. Another name for Nimrod was “Sanctus,” and “Santa.”



The Romans acquired the symbol of the heart from the Babylonians. In the Babylonian language for “Heart” was “Bal.” The heart, or “Bal,” was merely a symbol of Nimrod the “Baal” (the name of Satan), or Lord of the Babylonians. Another Nimrod name as a child, was “Cupid,” meaning desire (Encyclopedia Britannica, art., “Cupid”). It is said that when Nimrod’s mother saw him, she lusted after him, and desired him.



Nimrod became her “Cupid,” her desired one. As Nimrod grew up, he became the child-hero of many women who desired him. He was their Cupid. In the Book of Daniel he is called the “Desire of women” (Daniel 11:37). Moffatt translates the word as Tammuz, a Babylonian name of Nimrod. He provoked so many women to jealousy that an idol of him was often called the “Idol of jealousy” (Ezekiel 8:5). The pagans commemorated their hero-hunter Nimrod, or Baal, by sending heart shaped love tokens to one another on the evening of February 14th as a symbol of him.



The heart shape that we use today is given out on Valentines Day in forms of chocolate and candy, because it’s considered a day of love and lovemaking. The shape of this heart is not in the shape of a human heart. It derives from an extinct plant called, “Silphium.” Silphium was the most effective birth control of its time. It was so popular that its shape was used on Greek coins."

