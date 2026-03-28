U.S. PLANES BLOWUP BY IRAN! WAKEUP!
AMERICA GOING BANKRUPT FOR U.S. UNDECLARED WAR AND U.S. TAKING BIG HIT BY IRAN.
Please send to shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUp humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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Unconstitutional Laws? Nullification: THE Remedy They Don't Want You to Know
https://nhne.substack.com/p/how-to-enforce-the-constitution-whether?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web