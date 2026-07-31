REMEMBER WHEN THIS HAPPENED AT THE AMERICAN BORDER? Traitor trump is now saying this will happen again if the dems get back in office. Remember! Trump used to be a dem! Don’t kid yourself! All the ILLEGALS are still getting everything for free while you go financially bankrupt.

Why? The SATANIC ELITE are using the BILLIONS OF ILLEGALS to bring down the world now.

if you don’t think ILLEGALS are still getting free everything watch this shocking video above.

America’s fascist government will continue giving ILLEGALS everything for FREE because they’re here to replace YOU and I. Remember! humanity is in the end times now and citizens across the world are being replaced by the ILLEGALS. How? By FINANCIALLY CRUSHING you and I.

Please send this WAKEUP article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKE YOU UP NOW.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…