THE JUSTICE SYSTEM IN AMEICA IS SHEER EVIL AND NEEDS TO BE BROUGHT DOWN NOW!

You and I can be jailed forever just j walking now while the DEMONIC PEOPLE dwelling in high plces get away with murder now. This is why you better know how to survive and have guns and ammo. America’s CORRUPT GOVERNMENT is totally out of control and news to0 be brought down. It’s clear PEDO donald trump isn’t going to do anything about it or his henchmen and women. If the younger generation doesn’t stop it then all of us will be dragged to a FEMA CONCENTRATION CAMP & DISAPPEARED in the very near future…

Plese send this WARNING to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only wy to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…