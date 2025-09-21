TRUTHER JORDAN MAXWELL'S LAST EXPLOSIVE INTERVIEW BEFORE HE DIED!
I REPORT YOU DECIDE!
JORDAN MAXWELL EYE OPENING VIDEO HOW THE WORLD REALLY WORKS!
JODAN EXPOSES THE KNOWLEDGE OF THE ANCIENTS!
JORDAN ON HOW THE CORRUPT COURT SYSTEM OPERATES BELOW!
JORDAN ON THE OCCULT & THE INNERN WORLD ABOVE!
THE BIBLE HIDES THE REAL STORY OF JESUS ABOVE!
There’s far more videos on youtube is you want to search for them.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
