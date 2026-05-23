THE ABOVE VIDEO EXPOSES OUR CORRUPT GOVT!

I have Irwins fantastic book, THE BIGGEST CON! If you can get a copy it totally exposes AMERICA’S CORRUPT FEDERAL RESERVE. Irwin was jailed for not paying ILLEGAL TAXES. The TAX LAW was never ratified by congress so the supposed law is not valad and cannot be illegally enforced.

That being said, We now know only the little people are bound by the CORRUPT LAWS! As 6th* WIRCH hillary clinton has said, THE LAWS ARE FOR THE LITTLE PEOPLE! This means the rich and famous and above get away with sheer murder.

Irwin died of cancer as a political prisoner! This is what happens when a TRUTHER defies our fascist government. It won’t be long now before pagan america crashes and burns. Who knows! It could happen this weekend end while millions of insane americans are watching non stop entertainment designed to keep one transfixed upon satans evil scheemes like indy or nascar dah!

HOW STUPID CAN AMERICANS BE? You pay for a junk smart tv, then cable and now PAY FOR VIEW that never ends sucKing the money out of people. I’ll be really happy when this evil con game blows up and destroys humans who will NOT WAKEUP.

TRUTHERS like myself are sich & tired of the CORRUPT FINANCIAL SYSTEM SQUEEZING THE LIFE OUT OF US NOW.

PREP-PRAY and ARMUP-SHEER HELL IS COMING…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

TRUTHER…