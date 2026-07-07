SAD EVEN THOSE HUMAN’S WERE PRE-PROGRAMMED, TO ACCEPT THINGS AS THEY ARE, AS IS IN TODAY’S PRISON PLANET WORLD!

ISN’T TIME TO BREAK OUT OF THIS CONTROLLED MATRIX WORLD?

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know & subscriobe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…