THE ABOVE VIDEO EXPOSES THE FACT AMERICANS HAVE NO RIGHTS ANYMORE HERE IN AMERICA.

We’ve been seized and sadly few American’s realize it. The RIGGED LAWS has stolen our rights. The noose is tightening while American’s are fixated on SATANIC ENTERTAINMENT!

Please send this important video to everyone you know & subscribe! It’s the only way to WAKEUP HUMANITY NOW!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…