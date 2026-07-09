IF A PERSON ENDS UP IN THE STREETS OF AMERICA NOW! HE OR SHE WILL NOW BE FORCED INTO A FASCIST CONCENTRATION CAMP IN AMERICA…

George Orwell’s movie 1984 has now arrived thanks to TRAITOR TRUMP!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to shakeup sleeping human’s now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…