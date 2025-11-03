The above shocking video proves American’s are now in the crosshairs of our out of control government. Satans NEW WORLD ORDER is now in place and American’s don’t even know it. The SPY GRID TRANCING ALL HUMANS IS NOW IN PLACE AS WELL. If you don’t believe it look at our TRACKING CELLPHONE.

My wife and I refuse to own one because we value what little Privacy we have left now. Thank God in the little town we live in doesn’t have SPY CAMERAS on every corner here yet. They’re coming because last winter a person from SATANIST WASHINGTON D.C. came and monitored the ELECTRIC POLES on our street. This means DEADLY 5G is being planned here.

Please send this eye opening video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP your friends, family and loved ones now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…