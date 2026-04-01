TRUMP IS BUILDING ARCHES AND THEY ARE DEMONIC PORTALS! WAKEUP!EARTH SHAKING NEWSApr 01, 2026Shareilluminatibot@iluminatibotPortals and the attempt to create them like this is nothing new. Humans have trying to create them since the Tower of Babel. 9:16 AM · Mar 31, 2026 · 106K Views41 Replies · 557 Reposts · 2.52K LikesPLEASE SEND THIS SHOCKING VDEIO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW @ SUBSCRIBE. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now! Rick Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.SubscribeSharePreviousNext