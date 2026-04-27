WE NOW KNOW DONALD TRUMP IS A WOLF IN SHEEPS CLOTHING! WHILE AMERICANS ARE BEING CRUSHED FINANCIALLY TRUMP ISN’T COMING TO THEIR RESCUE.

TRUMP IS ALL OVER THE EPSTEIN FILES AND YET NO ONE SEEMS TO CARE HE’S A PEDOPHILIA. JESUS IS THE WAY NOT A MAN OR WOMAN POSSESSED BY SATAN!

Please send this eyen opening reveal to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled vietnam era veteran & truther…