TRUE SEAL GOD GOD EXPOSED!
IN MY OPINION, THE TRUE SEAL OF GOD FOR BELIEVER’S IN JESUS IS & X. WHY? When Almighty God sealed Cain to protect him from other human beings trying to murder him, God placed & X on Cain’s forehead. This X in my opinion is the Hebrew X.
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Interesting Twitter is now X. I believe satan will also use the letter X as the 666 MARK OF THE BEAST to fool humanity into accepting his EVIL MARK. Satan is the great imposter so he will use endless techniques to sucker humans now!
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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