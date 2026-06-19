TRAITOR TRUMP'S REFLECTING POOL SCAM EXPOSED!
THIS IS SICKENING!
It cost $14 million of TAX PAYER MONEY to paint this damn pool while American’s are going bankrupt. Then TRAITOR TRUMP spent millions more dumping HYDROGEN PROXID costing ($$$ more of tax payer money) in the green tainted pool which destroyed the paint.
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Only a mentally ills person would support our TRAITOR GOVERNMENT now.
Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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