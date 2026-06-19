THIS IS SICKENING!

It cost $14 million of TAX PAYER MONEY to paint this damn pool while American’s are going bankrupt. Then TRAITOR TRUMP spent millions more dumping HYDROGEN PROXID costing ($$$ more of tax payer money) in the green tainted pool which destroyed the paint.

Only a mentally ills person would support our TRAITOR GOVERNMENT now.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…