The above 2 videos should scare the hell out of you! It proves Trump is ANTI-2ND AMENDMENT.

There’s now a NO KNOCK RULE which allows military and cops to bust down your door and take whatever he or she wants that’s your property. Once the cops get your property it’s almost impossible to get your property back. We now have a so called president acting like a DICTATOR NOW!

BE VERY SCARED! Our out of control government already SPIES ON US! How? Through the TV, COMPUTERS, CELLPHONES and the WIRELESS INTERNET. There’s DRONES flying around America constantly SPYING ON YOU AND I NOW. On virtually every corner we now have SPY CAMERAS watching you and I. These INTRUSIVE CAMERAS ARE IN EVERY BUSINESS NOW.

The bible warns a VEIL OF DELUSION will be cast over humanity and they will believe It also declares God fearing believer’s will be hated and hunted down and murdered. We can clearly see SATANS ONE WORLD ORDER is now HERE! The noose is tightening for humanity and and before long there will not be any escape. The bible also warns for humanity to come out of mystery BABYLON AMERICA.

We must make ourselves virtually INVISIBLE if we’re to survive the coming hell in these END TIMES we’re now living in today.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther….