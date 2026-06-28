IF YOU STILL BELIEVE TRAITOR TRUMP IS LOOKING OUT FOR YOUR BEST INTEREST YOU’RE INSANE!

I lived in a van for over 2 years and know full well what that life is like. It’s literal hell having to got to gas stations and wash because there was no shower available. WHERE IN THE HELL ARE THE RICH MEGA PREACHERS HELPING THE HOMELESS NOW. Remember when devil flashing Joel Olsteen denied Houston residents shelter in his huge church when the city flooded dah!

Above is Joel and his family FLASHING SATANS OCCULT DEVIL SIGN LIKE THE JIMMY SWAGGART FAMILY DOES! We now know where their god is DAH!

The above video clearly proves TRAITOR TRUMP will have homeless people dragged to the waiting NAZI FEMA CAMPS in the very near future. Read Matthew 24 if you want to know what JESUS said concerning the END TIMES we’re now living in today.

The bottom line is American’s are screwed in America now. We are marked for ELIMINATION! The 50 MILLION + ILLEGALS are now the new America. How do I know? They haven’t been deported and get everything free while countless American’s are living in the streets now!!!

of course most Americans are drunk on non stop OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT and can’t see the forrest for the trees dah! I believe a bio weapon will be sprayed from the devilish planes that will mass murder millions of American’s in the near future. The SATANIC POERS will say it wa a tick or some other animal that murdered millions of people.

Remember the old saying, WHEN HUMANS DON’T LEARN FROM THE PAST, HISTORY WILL REPEAT ITSELF! LIKE NOW………..

In Nazi Germany Hiter had DEADLY CONCENTRATION CAMPS. Now we have DEADLY FEMA CAMPS!

This is why American’s that don’t have armed protection now are damn fools! If you don’t! What will you do at 3AM when your door is broken down and armed intruders enter your home and murder you?

The CORRUPT JUSTICE SYSTEM protects the CRIMINAL NOW and now YOU!

Better to be safe than sorry don’t you think? I know one thing! I will defend my property and it means giving my life than so be it!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…