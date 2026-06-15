FOOL ME ONCE SHAME ON ME! FOOL ME TWICE SHAME ON YOU…

Above fox video was 3 hours ago 6/14/2026. It states Iran will not sign the deal till next week. The asia stock market posted a nearly 2,000 point explosion upwards right before the market opened today.

Here we go again! More trump lies to make himself look good dah. This liar could pass gas and the market would explode! I hope you don’t have money in the market right now. ONLY A FOOL WOULD PLAY THIS RUSSIAN ROULETTE WITH THE STOCK MARKET.

The only safe edge is is metals, preps and armor. Anything else and you’ll end up on the dirty streets of America in the very near future. Typically, the satanic elite like to CRASH the market in the fall. In my opinion, this is probably why the market hasn’t crashed yet.

Trump flip-flops (LIES) more than any other human being on earth! He’s the ultimate SNAKE OIL SALESMAN! Since Iran isn’t going to sign the deal until next week this means the fighting will go on. Zionist (SATANIC) Israel will see to it the bombs keep falling. By the way, the zionist are the PHARISEES OF OLD. They’re not the true Hebrews of the bible!

Remember what the bible warns! When they cry peace & safety then sudden destruction hits suddenly.

I believe it will take WW-3 to crash the stock market. the satanic elite have to crash the con market to finish ushering in their SATANIC ONE WORLD ORDER. I also believe this could very well be when the rapture or catching away of believer’s in Jesus could happen.

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…