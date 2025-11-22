Shockingly, Gerald altered the bullet hole medical evidence on JFK’S autopsy report. This in spit Gerold Ford had no medical training at all. He was a yes man for the CORRUPT WARREN COMMISSION. This is one of countless blunders in the JFK Assassination. The above video will expose this liar and hypocrite.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…