TRAITOR GERALD FORD'S ROLE IN THE JFK MURDER EXPOSED!
SHEER EVIL!
Shockingly, Gerald altered the bullet hole medical evidence on JFK’S autopsy report. This in spit Gerold Ford had no medical training at all. He was a yes man for the CORRUPT WARREN COMMISSION. This is one of countless blunders in the JFK Assassination. The above video will expose this liar and hypocrite.
Please send this shameful video to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
