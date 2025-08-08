Here’s the link to the rest of Tory’s videos. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE7a2nnRT4JeH4HdlIcZ1yJQNFww0eQPc

Nine years ago Tory died of a fast acting cancer! We know the DEMONIC CIA has these deadly bio-weapons. Tory exposed the out of control CHILD SEX RINGS for several years and paid for it with his life. He was a victim as well most of his life.

I wanted to keep his memory alive because Tory was a believer in Jesus Christ and deserves his work to be heard. I grew up in Indianapolis this is a link between him and I although I haven’t lived there since 1985. I left Indianapolis because after I was discharged from the Navy I had nothing but pain and misery living there.

The above video was Tory’s last and you’ll notice he was dying in this tragic video. Tory was right about the child sex industry because that’s we her about on the internet now. Sadly though, It will take divine intervention to stop the horrible injustices inflicted on countless innocent children here in America. Please pray for the countless children now held by adult psychopaths that roam free in our broken justice system.

Please send this link to everyone you know to WAKEUP HUMANITY!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…