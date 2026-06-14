TICKS ARE BIO WEAPONS MURDERING HUMANS NOW BY THE (CIA) SATANIC ELITE! WAKEUP...
DO YOU GET IT NOW?
HUMANITY IS SLATED TO BY ELIMINATED BY THE SATANIC ELITE. REMEMBER THE GEORGIA GUIDE STONES! ON 500 MILLION HUMANS ALLOWED TO LIVE ON PLANET EARTH!
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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