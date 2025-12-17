THE ABOVE VIDEO WARNED YOU YEARS AGO ABOUT JUST HOW CORRUPT VOTING IS IN AMERICA.

Voting makes no sense when no one is solving the problem. Hand picked people are placed into office without your vote which means nothing then and now. Hopefully people are beginning to realize the American people have no control who is elected in America now.

Please send this important video to everyone you know

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…