ABOVE IS THE PHOTO I TOOK IN 1980 AT THE OAK ALLEY SLAVE PLANTATION!

I’m really surprised BLACK AMERICAN’S never trid to overthrow America’s traitor govt. by now. Of course, the SATANIC ELITE kept them in check by giving them more power over time. In our current era, the BRAIN WASHED BLACKS bought into the great lie and even today they’re still SLAVES!

Sure they have riches beyond compare but the rich blacks sold their reched soul’s for their riches. Countless blacks below to the SATANIC FREEMASONS & their sister organization the EASTERN STAR among other countless demonic entities.

The checkens are coming home to roost now. Countless people are waking up but sadly it’s far too late. He or she will bw wiped out via DEADLY CHEMTRAILING! The FOOD, WATER & AIR IS NOW INFESTED WITH POISON. DEADLY BIG PHARMA INJECTIONS have murdered 3 plus million Americans now and the death count continues on.

The RIGGED STOCK MARKET is beginning to crumble and the FALL OF BABYOM AMERICA is almost here now. The bible WARNS! What a person sows-he or she will reap!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP DEAD HUMANS NOW.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther..

THE CLOCK IS TICKING………………