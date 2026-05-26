My shocking true survival story was birthed out of my deep love for Jesus. He’s the WAY-TRUTH & LIFE you know. I survived 4 near death events in my long life at 77+ years old. On 9/11/2026 another year will have surpassed me. I survived a nervous breakdown in the Navy. I survived another in 1985 Where I under went several shock treatments and fell from a 4 story window and broke my back & legs.

I survived 2 failed marriages and my family turned against me because of my love for Jesus and my true profession as a WATCHMAN for Him. I never gave up my morals for fame & fortune although, I did receive recognition as a professional photographer along the way.

I place my life as secondary in regard to the spiritual journey I chose for myself long ago. Unfortunately some people (like my 3 MIA Children) were neglected along the way. I don’t think I was cutout to be a father because of my profession as a watchman and truther. in life. Sometimes we have to sacrifice things in our life for the greater good don’t you know.

I hope you enjoy my life’s story and find it as a link to your spiritual awakening in life. My painful life isn’t about me but, about finding Jesus and being saved from the fires of hell when one draws their last breath here on planet earth.

God Bless!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…