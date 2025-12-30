EARTH SHAKING NEWS

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Stock Market Curator's avatar
The Stock Market Curator
9h

The title alone is a reminder of how emotional and click‑driven a lot of market content has become. Valuations, risk management, and time horizon, or any supposedly guaranteed crash call for 2026. That's the nice thing about the market, and its wide range of opinions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by EARTH SHAKING NEWS
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 RICHARD THORNE · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture