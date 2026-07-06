THE NOOSE IS TIGHTENING FOR HUMANITY NOW! THERE’S NO FREEDOM IN BABYLON AMERICA NOW AND THE WORLD.

The SATANIC 666 DATA CENTERS ARE NOW RECORDING & PHOTOGRAPHING YOUR EVERY MOVE. 1984 BIG BROTHER NOW OWNS YOU LOCK-STOCK & BARROW.

IT’S FAR TO LATE TO WAKEUP! DEMONIC A-I HAS CAPTURED AND YOU DON’T EVEN KNOW IT…

The only hope is for us to be removed by JESUS! If God doesn’t protect us we will be the sacrifice in the very near future.

PREP- PRAY and ARMUP!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

LOCK & LOAD! SHEER HELL IS COMING NOW…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…