AMERICAN’S ARE BEING CRUSHED FINANCIALLY NOW! THE DRUG PROBLEM IS FINISHING THEM ALL!

Seriously, why in the hell are American’s not saving their money preparing for the final fall of America? Instead these mentally ill American’s are still going out to eat and attending all kinds of entertainment events like NASCAR etc.

Only a mentally ill person is still buying into this American con game. A-I is destroying the jobs now. While countless ILLEGALS are getting 666 BILLIONS of FREE TAX PAYER MONEY to survive.

FACE IT! AMERICA IS SCREWED NOW!

This is why preppers have guns and other survival preps. There’s coming a time when your neighbor will MURDER YOU for what you have to survive.

WAKEUP OR BE MURDERED!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…