We know everything is dictated by math! Almighty God created life with divine numbers. Sadly, LUCIFER/SATAN has hijacked our realty and thrown humanity into a life long delusion.

That being said, BIBLICAL PROPHECY is our key in seeing the future from a SPIRITUAL PERSPECTIVE. However, humanity is asleep at the switch right now. He or she is totally consumed in the endless OCCULT ENTERTAINMENT created at the hands of the DEMONIC CONTROLLERS of this fallen world.

There have been several RESETS in history because humanity tried to WAKEUP and the controllers flipped the switch and destroyed most of humanity. I’ve provided on my substack proof there was a deadly rest in the 1800’s. Biblically, another one could happen any time now.

Are you prepared for HELL ON EARTH that’s coming by the end of 2025 in my opinion? As believer’s in Jesus we must PREPARE FOR THE WORST and HOPE FOR THE BEST NOW. The SATANIC CONTROLLERS have total control over humanity through their tracking CELLPHONES etc…

The bible warns us to come out of MYSTERY (AMERICA) BABYLON. We must to do this if we’re to survive the next RESET coming. It’s videos like the one above that we help us prepare for HELL on EARTH, wakeup!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…