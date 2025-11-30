I’ve been a professional photographer for the last 45+ years now. The above photo was taken at Lake, Powell around 1981. I did not see this in the viewfinder of my Nikon 3. What I saw was just a bright sunny day. Amazingly, when the slide came back it looked like the above picture. Originally, I had the following verse put on the photo which came to me in & inspired moment in 1986.

BELIEVE-IMAGINE & TAKE ACTION, IT’S THEN YOUR DREAMS WILL COME TRUE.

I sent the above photo to several greeting card companies hoping one of them would market that photo for me. with the above verse. One of their attorneys sent me a threatening little stating the owned the rights to the above verse. It further stated, if I tried to market it I would be sued. Insane, how could the above verse just come to me and now they owned.

At that time, there was no greeting card literature that had the above verse on it! Unfortunately, at that time I wasn’t street smart and decided to market the above picture with a bible verse on it INSTEAD. I © the photo under ATMA (means soul) trying to get a business going. Little did I know corporations are CORRUPT and use every tactic possible to STEAL other peoples creations for profit only.

It’s a cruel VICIOUS WORLD and only the strong survive! We’re now seeing the worst of humanity. Virtually everyone LIES-STEALS-CHEATS and MURDERS INNOCENT HUMAN BEINGS NOW! It’s a dangerous world and only a fool would venture out their door without armed protection now. The rule of law is dead because no one enforces the laws now.

I’m & example of how this cruel world chews humans up and spits them out. It’s a big club and spiritual humans aren’t allowed to participate in it, unless he or she plays with their CORRUPT RULES. I was not going to give up my soul just to become rich or famous in the end. Fortunately, I can still get the TRUTH out there without being controlled by some SATANIC CULT.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…