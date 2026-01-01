Isn’t it strange the Simpsons, have a far better track record than the vast majority of the PROPHET PREACHERS alive today? Why? For one their creator is a 33* OCCULT FREEMASON.

While these occult predictions are targeted for the fall of 2026, It’s hard for me to believe it will take that long. The FAKE STOCK MARKET is on pins & needles right now. Millions of jobs have already been replaced by A-I with more to come. Everything is exploding in price now. I think gasoline will start going up this year as well.

It’s clear few people trust CORRUPT POLITICIANS-CORPORATE LEADERS and LUKEWARM PREACHERS these days. As I’ve said so often before, only trust what you can prove to be true. It’s clear Almighty God is allowing satan to have his way now that we’re in the END TIMES.

In my opinion nothing will be set right until Jesus returns to the earth. This means the earth will only get more evil & darker as time passes by you and I. This is why we have to PREP & PRAY! We have to live as though nothing or no one is coming to saye us now. Of course we will have the protection of Almighty God if we live by God’s laws and pray.

The bible WARNS a VEIL of DELUSION HAS BEEN CAST OVER HUMANITY and he or she will fall prey to satans evil schemes. This is why few people will be saved unless God wills it. It really upsets me countless humans continue to live on CORRUPT CREDIT CARDS and keep paying into the 666 BEAST SYSTEM enriching satan and his corrupt mouth pieces. These people are fools and deserve to go to HELL when he or she draws their last breaths.

DON’T YOU BE ONE OF THEM!

Please send this eye opening article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…