THESE PERVERTED CHURCHES IS THE REASON JUDGEMENT IS COMING TO THE WORLD! REPENT OR PERISH...
THIS VIDEO MAKES ME SICK TO MY STOMACH! IT’S REALLY SAD FEW HUMAN BEINGS WALK BY THESE SATANIC CHURCHES AND NEVER RECOGNIZE JUST HOW EVIL THEY ARE. PUT YOUR FAITH IN JESU AND NOT IN HUMANITY.
IT’S NO WONDER THE WORLD IS NOW UNDER DIVINE JUDGEMENT…
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Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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