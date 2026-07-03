WHETHER YOU KNOW IT OR NOT, THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE TECHNOLOGY AT LEAST 100 YEARS MORE ADVANCED THAN WHAT YOU SEE IS THIS SHOCKING VIDEO…!

Guess what? These SOULLESS ROBOTS ARE COMING FOR YOU!

IF YOU DEFIY satans satanic new world order already here now! You will be hunted down and MURDERED by these DEMENTED ROBOTS. Satanic A-1 will eventually flip out of control in the very near future. Why? Satan and his out of control demons who A-I, will turn on them as well. Remember! Almighty God controls the entire END TIMES and He will, eventually put a stop to this out of control evil humanity is now swimming in today.

If you know anything concerning BIBLICAL PROPHECY, then you know this out of control evil will only last a short span of time. You better PREP-PRAY and ARMUP. Bible warns! Sell one’s cloak and buy a sword. This means when someone forcibly breaks your window or door you have the right to restrain these DEMON POSSESSED PEOPLE or KILLING MACHINES.

OF COURSE, OUR HOPE IS ALMIGHTY GOD WILL PROTECT US BUT, THAT’S IN HIS TIME NOT OURS.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…