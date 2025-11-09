YOU NEED TO SEND THE ABOVE VIDEO TO EVERYONE YOU KNOW NOW!

As America continues to implode from within now, it’s important to have these items for your survival. America is in a SLOW COLLAPSE NOW! Sadly though, the sports arenas are still packed with retarded human beings. He or she needs to be at home preparing for the FINANCIAL CRASH coming any time now.

1,000’S OF PEOPLE ARE LOOSING THEIR JOBS EVERY MONTHS NOW. HUNDREDS OF FAST FOOD and other stores are closing this as as well. The CORRUPT FEDERAL GOVERNMENT has turned off virtually all services to LEGAL and ILLEGAL humans on top of that. How much more proof do you need that America is now BANKRUPT.

All the GOVERNMENT NUMBERS have been rigged. The CORRUPT STOCK MARKET reports FAKE NUMBERS all the time. Our TRAITOR POLITICIANS couldn’t tell the truth if their lives depended upon it. Any time now MARTIAL LAW will be declared and if you haven’t prepared to be sealed in your home, you’ll be dragged to a FEMA CAMP and DISAPPEARED. All the articles I post here on my SUBSTACK prove I’m telling you the truth. WAKEUP!

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…