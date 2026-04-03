VOO DOO WITCH PAULA WHITE IS NOW DEMANDING PEOPLE GIVE $1,000 EACH SO THEIR GUARDIAN ANGEL CAN PROTECT THEM DAH!

It’s really sad all the lost believer’s in Jesus who give to these mega false preachers will be taken out when Jesus returns. He or she will have to go through the tir way into tribulation!!!

These fools are trying to buy their way into heaven!!!

You don’t need a MEGA PREACHER, FALSE PROPHET or LOST POPE, to get into heaven! Jesus said pray to Him and he will answer your prayers if your sincere and accept Him as you Lord and eternal Savior.

I remember the movie Elmer Gantry which you can watch here for free:

A Best Actor Oscar went to Burt Lancaster for his outstanding performance as a con-man-turned-preacher in this provocative indictment of religious corruption.

all 501c-3 ministries are government controlled and lead people astray. I’ve caught all of them FLASHING SATAN DEMONIC DEVIL SIGN AT ONE TIME OR ANOTHER. If you need more proof watch my videos about them on my substack!

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity noe.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…