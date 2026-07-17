ARE YOU AWAKE?

THE ABOVE SHOCKING VIDEO EXPOSES ALL CITIES WILL NOW HAVE GARBAGE TRUCKS WITH SPY CAMERAS. THIS MEANS YOU WILL BE FIND FOR ANY VIOLATION IN AND AROUND YOUR HOME. THIS MEANS ALL OF AMERICA IS BEING LOCKED DOWN AND YOU HAVE NO FREEDOM LEFT IN THIS GOD FORSAKEN COUNTRY…

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now…

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…