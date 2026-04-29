THE REALTY OF WHY RELIGION IS A VAST SATANIC DECEPTION.

YOU DON’T NEED A PREIST-PROPHET-JEWISH ZIONIST OR A POPE TO GET YOU TO HEAVEN. PRAY DIRECTLY TO JESUS AND NO OTHER.

Please send this shocking video to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…