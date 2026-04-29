THE ZIONIST DECEPTION EXPOSED!
THE REALTY OF WHY RELIGION IS A VAST SATANIC DECEPTION.
YOU DON’T NEED A PREIST-PROPHET-JEWISH ZIONIST OR A POPE TO GET YOU TO HEAVEN. PRAY DIRECTLY TO JESUS AND NO OTHER.
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Rick
Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…
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