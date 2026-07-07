HERE’S PROOF IF ONE GETS INTO THE LION’S DEN HE OR SHE GETS EATEN FOR BLOWING THE WHISTLE!

THE SATANIC ELITE HAVE CONTROLLED THE JUSTICE (CORRUPT) SYSTEM SINCE ITS CONCEPTION. THIS IS WHY LADY LIBERTY IS BLIND FOLDED. SHE DISTRIBUTES JUSTICE AS SHE SEES FIT NO MATTER IF IT’S RIGHT OR WRONG.

I’ve had to deal with the INSANE JUSTICE SYSTEM a few times in my life and got SCREWED each time. Read my auto-bio if you don’t believe me!

THIS SIDE OF HELL-A TRUE JOURNEY INTO TRUTH! The amazing survival story of Vietnam era veteran Rick Thorne FREE READ!

Please send this shocking article to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP humanity now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…