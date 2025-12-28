ORIGINAL CABBAGE PATCH MOVIE PRODUCED AROUND THE LATE 1800’S BY ALICE GUY. FIRST FEMALE PRODUCER OF VIDEO.

I really didn’t anything about the CABBAGE PATCH & ORPHAN TRAIN HUMANS until recently. I just finished readying the excellent book, Tesla & and the cabbage patch children book. It’s really sick how the PARASITE ELITE moved millions of ORPHAN CHILDREN around the world when millions of their parents were wiped out because of the COMET that created the MUD FLOOD of the 1800’s. There were also countless floods & earthquakes that nearly destroyed the earth at that time.

There was also a REST in 1776 as well. Since we know DEMONIC FORCES control the world, it seems to me these DARK forces had a hand in all this destruction as well. Of course, there were solar flares that had a hand in these disasters as well. This provided the SATANIC ELITE the opportunity to invent the world we know today absent of real history.

The ORPHAN TRAINS helped transport these endless children around the countries that were being restructured at the time. The DESERTED CHILDREN were abused both physically and mentally. Sadly some of them were SACRIFICED along the way satisfy their god satan. The children were also SHEEP DIPPED to insure he or she forgot the life they just came from. SHEEP DIPPED is a CIA term for BRAINW3ASHING.

Now I realize why most family trees end with their great grandfathers. We also know companies like 23 & me steal one’s DNA and their research isn’t always accurate in many instances. Human beings have already been captured by the DEMONIC CABAL that controls our world. They have the militaries of the world to do their bidding if human beings or nations don’t go along with their FASCIST AGENDA.

The only recourse GOD FEARING human beings have is prayer now. Hopefully ALMIGHTY GOD will pull us out of this EVIL PLANET or protect us along the way. Jesus told us what it will be like in these END TIMES in Matthew 24. I suggest you read it if you’re unsure of what’s coming any day now.

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…