Above is & overview of the book.

Above video points out the DEMONIC ELITE aren’t fully HUMAN and are controlled by & ALIEN RACE so to speak.

HERE’S THE FREE LINK TO THE BOOK IF YOU WANT TO READ IT: https://archive.org/details/secret-world-government_201906/page/n4/mode/1up

This shocking book unlocks the FAKE JEWS CONTROL OVER THE WORLD, both then and NOW as we can plainly see, by the SHOCKING EVIL EVENTS happening throughout the earth right NOW!