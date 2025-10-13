THE SECRET DESTINY OF AMERICA EXPOSED!
SECRET INFORMATION YOU WERE DENIED FROM BIRTH UNTIL NOW!
I hope you’re awake now America has been & occult masonic entity from it’s birth in 1776. George Washington was the first masonic president of America. Remember! This is SATANS world and it will be that way until Almighty God renovates the earth.
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.
Please send this important to everyone you know & subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity.
Rick
Disabled Vietnam er veteran & truther…
Thanks for reading! Subscribe for free to receive new posts and support my work.