I know there will be those who will say the mass starvation of humanity both past and present is pure fakery. Really? What about in Gaza right now with zionist Israel blocking food from reaching the starving people there right now? THE IRISH POTATO FAMINE and the DARK AGES were other instances of the CRUEL SATANIC ELITE using food as a weapon of war.

The satanic georgia guide stones said the occult elite only wanted 500 million people on planet earth. What the DEADLY COVID-19 SHOT didn’t do the coming MASS STARVATION OF HUMANITY WILL. Why do you think the non stop DEADLY CHEMTRAILING in th north part of America has gone on non stop for decades now? Not only does the are constantly stink here in Montana. The deadly chemicals dumped on us has killed everything in sight now.

Why do you think the DEMONIC ELITE have stolen massive amounts of food and transferred them into their, UNDERGROUND MILITARY BASES in the last few decades? The use the scheme food recall to steal the food. Why do you think it’s illegal to have a garden in some parts of America now? Why do you think there’s water shortages in parts of America now?

Why do you think AMERICA IS IMPLODING FROM WITHIN FINANCIALLY RIGHT NOW? Why do you think America is being DIVIDED BECAUSE OF WHAT PEOPLE BELIEVE OR DON’T BELIEVE RIGHT NOW? The only way out of this EVIL CON GAME is to have CIVIL WAR! The CORRUPT POLITICIANS have BETRAYED YOU and I. SATANISM and COMMUNISM has split America apart now.

WORLD WAR is brewing right now and it’s only a matter of time before complete ANARCHY EXPLODES in America and around the world. When this finally happens starving neighbors will, be busting down your door and taking everything you have, including the life of you and your loved one’s. We’re already seeing outright rebellion in the streets of America right now!

You better PREP, PRAY and have ARMED SECURITY if you want to survive the DEADLY INSANITY COMING. When the SATANIC ELITE FLIP THE STOCK MARKET this begin the DEADLY REBELLION here in America and elsewhere in the world. WAKEUP!

Please send this important article to everyone you know and subscribe. It’s the only way to WAKEUP sleeping humanity now!

Rick

Disabled Vietnam era veteran & truther…